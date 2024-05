Get ready for a slimy and exciting adventure! Join us as we dive into the colorful world of slime-making. The workshop is perfect for kids aged 6 and above who are eager to unleash their creativity and have a blast. Get ready to mix, squish, and stretch your way to creating your very own unique slime masterpiece. Don’t miss out on the fun – come join us and let your imagination run wild! Tuesday, May 14th 3:30 PM