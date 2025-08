KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–A car went off the road and down into a ditch Friday night on Attala Rd. 4202 or Youth Center Rd.

The wreck happened about 7 p.m.

According to police radio communication the woman who called the wreck in said she found a snake in her car, got out of the car, thought it was in park, but it wasn’t and it rolled down into the ditch.

A wrecker was called to help get it out of the ditch.