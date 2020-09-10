Special Election to Take Place in Ethel

The Town of Ethel is seeking a qualified candidate to fill a vacant seat on the Board of Alderman. Applications may be picked up at Town Hall and must be turned in by September 16. To qualify as a candidate the person must: Live in the Ethel Town limits; Must be registered to vote; Get 15 signatures from registered voters. The potential candidate must turn in the application and the signatures before the September 16 deadline. The Town Hall is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 am until 12 pm. The special election will take place on October 6th at the Fire Department.