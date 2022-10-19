Stephen Franks Nationally Recognized

Stephen Franks, owner of Franks Chevrolet GMC, won National Recognition for community service and industry accomplishments. He has now been nominated for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award. Franks is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the National Automobile Dealers Association Show in January. The TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the automobile industry’s most prestigious and highly coveted honors.

Everyone at Boswell Media congratulates Stephen on this honor.