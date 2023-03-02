Suspicious Activity, a Stolen Vehicle, and a Structure Fire in Attala

Wednesday 3/1/23

12:59 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of a domestic dispute at Adams Grocery on Hy 12.

1:04 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked a cow in the road on Hy 43 N.

2:29 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to check suspicious activity at Greenleaf Attendance Center on Hy 12.

6:39 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to the Super 8 Motel on Veterans Memorial Drive for a stolen vehicle.

6:46 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a suspicious vehicle on Cannonade Street.

8:25 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an alarm at Citizens National Bank on Hy 12.

8:38 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at C Spire on Veterans Memorial Drive.

10:51 a.m. – Central Fire department checked a structure fire on Hillcrest Drive.

12:05 p.m. – Central Fire Department and Ethel Fire Department were sent to a grass fire on Main street in Ethel.

5:25 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to assist EMS at a call on Attala Road 4127.

7:22 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a disturbance at the Kangaroo on Hy 12 E.

7:26 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a business alarm on Veterans Memorial Drive.

7:48 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a suspicious person outside Pickle’s Drug Store on N Jackosn Street.

8:18 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked the report of a suspicious vehicle at the Stop and Shop on Hy 35 S.

8:30 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the report of a break-in in progress on Smythe Street.

9:51 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of juveniles throwing rocks at a structure behind the CVS on Hy 12 E.

11:36 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a report of suspicious activity on Highland Dr.