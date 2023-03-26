Suspicious People, a Pursuit, and an Unoccupied Structure Fire in Attala

Saturday 3/25/23

5:41 a.m. – Attala Fire Department and Deputies responded to a structure fire at an unoccupied residence on Attala Road 4002.

10:22 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a residence on Smythe Street for the report that someone had hit the mailbox.

11:18 a.m. – Attala Deputies were involved in a pursuit that ended with the vehicle stopped on County Road 3105.

12:36 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence in Huntington Street for a domestic disturbance.

4:43 p.m. – Attala deputies checked the report of livestock on the road Hy 19 S.

6:59 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a group of unruly teenagers at Hugh Ellard Park on Love Road.

7:36 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the report of a break-in at a residence on Peachtree Street.

7:43 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to the intersection of Bachman and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for an unknown disturbance.

7:44 p.m. – Attala Deputies were dispatched to King Street in Ethel for the report of a reckless motorcycle rider.

8:43 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of gunshots in the vicinity of E Adams Street.

10:04 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a possible intoxicated driver on Veterans Memorial Drive.

11:00 p.m. Kosciusko Police were asked to check out a suspicious person on Woodland Street.

11:12 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on Pecan Boulevard for a suspicious person around the homeowner’s vehicle.