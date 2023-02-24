Suspicious People , Disturbances, and a Breaking and Entering in Attala

Thursday 2/23/23

12:27 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call about an intoxicated driver headed into town on Hy 35 N.

3:42 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a one-vehicle accident with injuries on F Street.

7:46 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to check a suspicious person on E Washington street.

7:55 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to assist a motorist on Hy 35 S.

8:00 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the report of breaking and entering on Fairground Road.

11:29 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist the building inspector on Carls Lane.

11:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to Crawford Street for an unknown disturbance.

11:41 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to Chatwin Street for a welfare check.

1:12 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an abandoned vehicle at the Attala County Bank n Hy 12 E.

3:25 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to unknown trouble on Maple Street.

3:41 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called by a subject who said they were being chased by a vehicle on N Natchez Street.

6:12 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked on a reckless driver report on Attala Road 1105.

7:15 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist EMS at a call on Brantley Street.