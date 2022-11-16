HomeAttalaThe Guitar Academy and The Riff House Open House

The Guitar Academy and The Riff House Open House

The Guitar Academy and The Riff House will have their Christmas Open House this Sunday from 1-5.  Drew Townsend will be performing live, and vendors will be set up inside The Guitar Academy. Vendors will be Macey Steed with Cottage Wraps, Karen Kirkpatrick with Traditions and Trends, Alison Myers with June’s Candle Company, Phyllis and Kimberly Jackson with Blue Plate Catering, and Brittany Jolly with Massage by Brittany.  Tour The Riff House and enjoy the best view of downtown Kosciusko.

117 West Jefferson Street Kosciusko

