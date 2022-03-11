The Verdict is in for Anna Carol Gowan’s College Plans!

B-MO in the MO’rning – The verdict is in for Kosciusko High School’s Anna Carol Gowan with regards to her college plans and she’ll be taking her talents, along with an endless amount of possible career paths to Itawamba Community College. I gave her the nickname “The Judge” for her interest in a law degree and with her mother being a prominent Central Mississippi lawyer, but it definitely could apply to her being a leader on the soccer field when it came to keeping the peace and also sentencing opponents to an afternoon or evening of hard time.

While she is the second of the 2022 Soccer Seniors to move on to a college, Anna Carol was second to none when it came to making a lasting impression on me, the listeners, and a parent of a fellow team member who had heard her discussing her father’s unique way of shouting “encouragement” from the stands when he’d see her play.

She’ll report 3 weeks before the students of Itawamba will and begin what I know will be the start of something really big for her. There will be a signing at the KHS Library this morning at 9:00 am, and FINALLY a chocolate cake to celebrate the occasion.