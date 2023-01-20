HomeAttalaTheft, Breaking and Entering and Traffic Lights out in Attala

Theft, Breaking and Entering and Traffic Lights out in Attala

Thursday 1/19/23

 

6:29 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to help with a child reported to be locked in a vehicle with the keys on Linden Dr.

6:43 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to watch for a reckless driver on Hwy. 12 E.

9:02 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the report of a theft on Valley Road.

9:42 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about traffic lights out due to a power outage at Hwy. 35 and Hwy. 12.

10:02 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on W. Adams.

10:04 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an accident with no injuries on N. Jackson Street.

10:35 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked on the report of a suspicious person by First Baptist Church on Huntington Street.

4:53 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a report of a breaking and entering in progress at a vacant house on W. South Street.

5:11 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Attala Road 4213.

7:45 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked the report of a subject passed out in a vehicle at the intersection of Roads 4203 and 4202.

9:26 p.m. – Attala Law enforcement was made aware of a Mississippi Highway Patrol pursuit possibly headed into the county.

 

 

 

