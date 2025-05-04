Tree Falls on Car, Ambulance Called

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–A tree was reported down on Hwy. 43 north at Skating Rink Rd., Friday afternoon about 6:15. The tree was reported blocking both lanes.

After deputies were dispatched another radio call said there had been several 911 calls regarding the tree and that a person called saying the tree had fallen on their car.

That person was out of the car, but an ambulance was dispatched for possible injuries.

The Highway Patrol was also dispatched to the scene.

The tree also took down a power line and Central Electric was notified.

Second Tree Down

Another tree was reported hanging over one lane of Hwy. 35 at the Carroll County line.

When deputies arrived they reported that the tree was likely to fall and that MDOT was needed. It was discussed whether the road should be shut down because of the danger from the tree.