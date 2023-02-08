Trespassers, Reckless Drivers and an Accident with Injuries in Attala

Tuesday 2/7/23

12:33 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to come to Arrowhead Drive to remove a trespasser from a resident’s property.

1:43 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about unknown vehicles on a resident’s property on Peachtree Street.

2:13 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a domestic disturbance between a mother and grandmother over a child.

12:11 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to come to Woodland Street to remove a trespasser.

1:30 a.m. – Kosciusko Police assisted a disabled motorist on Hwy 12.

1:52 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a reckless driver on Hwy 12 near Golden Triangle Propane.

6:01 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a call about someone trying to break into a residence on Hwy 14 W.

6:06 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to the area of Goodman Street and West Jefferson Street for a reckless driver.

6:19 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to check on a suspicious vehicle on Hwy 19 S.

7:04 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to an accident with injuries on Hwy 12 near County Road 4045.