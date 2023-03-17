Trouble, Disputes and Shots Fired in Attala

HomeAttalaTrouble, Disputes and Shots Fired in Attala

Thursday 3/16/23

 

10:53 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a reckless driver on Hy 35 bypass.

12:49 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist EMS at Campbell Motel on Hy 12.

1:00 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an unknown trouble call at a residence on E Adams Street.

1:11 p.m. – Kosciusko Police performed a welfare check at a residence on Goodman Street.

1:42 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to respond to a minor accident in the parking lot of Popeyes on Hy 12.

3:39 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a trespasser at the Cannonade Apartments on Cannonade Drive.

3:43 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called back to the Cannonade Apartments for unknown trouble at the office.

5:01 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a domestic dispute on Knox Road.

5:19 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to help with traffic for work on Hy 12.

9:25 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a business alarm on W Jefferson Street.

10:42 p.m. – Attala Deputies were called about shots fired and a window shot at a residence on Attala Road 4171.

10:43 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a disturbance at a residence on Knox Road.

 

 

 

