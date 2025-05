KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–A two-car wreck was reported Friday night on Hwy. 12 near Sallis, between the Dollar General and the day care center.

The call came in about 7:45 with unknown injuries.

Both vehicles were off the road and about a quarter mile apart.

An ambulance was dispatched for one injury. The person who was injured had wounds on his elbow and head.

That person was taken to the hospital in Kosciusko.