Vandalism, a Four-Wheeler Accident and a Pursuit in Attala.

Tuesday 3/28/23

3:35 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a residence on Arrowhead drive for a person refusing to leave the residence.

5:37 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a residence on Attala Road 5233 for a vandalized vehicle.

6:12 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to remove an unwanted person from McDonald’s on Hy 12.

7:29 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to assist Durant Police with a pursuit on Hy 12.

7:42 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to assist EMS at a residence on Attala Road 4216.

12:12 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a residential alarm on Smythe Street.

2:36 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hy 35 N.

2:55 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about vandalism to a yard at a residence on E Jefferson Street.

3:09 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a minor one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hy 12 E.

6:20 p.m. – Attala Deputies and Kosciusko Police were involved in a pursuit of a motorcycle near N Natchez Street where the vehicle crashed, and the rider was apprehended on Lucas Street.

7:27 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to assist EMS with a four-wheeler accident in the woods off Attala Road 2140.

7:38 p.m. – Attala Deputies were dispatched to assist a motorist on Hy 35 S.