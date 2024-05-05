HomeAttalaWanted Man Caught With Drugs in Kosciusko

Wanted Man Caught With Drugs in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–A man who was wanted in Lowndes County, was caught by an Attala County deputy in Kosciusko Saturday night.

The deputy told dispatchers he was making a traffic stop in the Wendy’s parking lot on Hwy. 12, about 10:35 p.m. He asked for a driver’s license check, which came back for Zachary Colt McClusky, 32, of Starkville.

McClusky not only had a warrant out for his arrest in Lowndes County, but also had an extensive criminal history that includes a driver’s license that has not been valid for 10 years. He had failed to show up for court at least three times in Starkville and once in Montgomery County, and had also failed to pay fines.

Arrested along with McClusky, was Tessa Green, 27, of West.

The deputy said he was conducted a narcotics investigation on both people.

 

