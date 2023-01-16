Welfare Checks, a Grass Fire And an Accident with Injuries in Attala

Sunday 1/16/23

2:47 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hwy 12 E near Ethel.

7:13 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called about a man blocking traffic and yelling in the Square.

9:12 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent on a welfare check at a home on Hwy. 43 N.

11:45 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent on a welfare check at a residence on Weatherly Street.

12:13 p.m. – Attala Deputies were called about an erratic driver on Road 3041.

2:41 p.m. – Attala Fire responded to a grass fire on County Road 2210.

5:50 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to check an open door at a residence.

7:44 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to check on a possible shoplifter that had been locked in the Dollar Tree by employees.

8:47 p.m. – Attala Deputies and Ethel Volunteer FD responded to the report of a one-vehicle accident with injuries on the Natchez Trace near Hwy. 12.