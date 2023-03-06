Welfare Checks, a Grass Fire and Apartment Fire in Attala

Sunday 3/5/23

1:15 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to drive through the First Baptist Church parking lot and check some suspicious vehicles.

7:33 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist EMS on N Huntington Street.

8:06 a.m. – Central Fire apartment responded to an apartment fire at Glendale Apartments on Glendale Avenue.

9:07 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked livestock in the road on Hy 12 E.

12:30 p.m. – Central Fire Department and Ethel Volunteers were sent to a grass fire on Hannah Road.

6:20 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to remove an unwanted person at a residence on E Adams Street.

7:17 p.m. – Kosciusko Police performed a welfare check on a person walking in the road on Hy 12.

8:51 p.m. – Attala Deputies received a report of a reckless driver on Mill Road in Ethel.

11:04 p.m. Kosciusko Police responded to Big Dog Bingo on Hy 12 to help with unknown trouble with a patron.