KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–At least two people were taken to the hospital when a two-car wreck happened Saturday night about 7:30 on Hwy. 35, where it intersects with Attala Rd. 1022. That’s just south of Conehatta Creek, a few miles south of Williamsville.

According to scanner traffic firefighters also responded to the scene, as did the highway patrol. The exact nature of the injuries’ were not discussed.

A short time later a medical helicopter was called.

Firefighters left the scene about 8:05 p.m.