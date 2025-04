GOODMAN, Miss.–Just as Attala County deputies were wrapping up working a wreck near Kosciusko early Saturday, another wreck was called in just after 4:30.

The wreck was on the Holmes-Attala County line, on the Attala side, on a bridge on Hwy. 14 near Goodman.

Dispatchers were told that cows were on the road. One car hit a cow, then another car hit that car and then a cow.

There were injuries reportedand an ambulance was sent.

The Highway Patrol was also dispatched.