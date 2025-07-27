Big Deals!
Wreck Traps Man in His Car Early Saturday

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–A one-car wreck was reported to Ataala County authorities just before 12:30 Saturday morning. The person was reported trapped inside the vehicle.

Firefighters, ambulance personnel and Attala County deputies were sent to Hwy. 43 south, about three miles past the intersection with Hwy. 14.

Rescue workers reported the man’s dash had caved in during the wreck, trapping him.

After dilligent work, the man was pulled out just after 1:11 a.m. and taken to the hospital.

The cause of the wreck was not clear.

