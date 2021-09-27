Join the McCool Community Saturday, October 2 from 8-3 for the Yockanookany River Fest for arts, crafts, and food. Then, after the festival the McCool Volunteer Fire Department will have a fundraiser serving fish plates beginning at 4:30, and entertainment by Munson Crossing. For more information about the festival or fundraiser contact Larry Wheeless at 662-582-6863.
Yockanookany River Fest in McCool
