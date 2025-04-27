Young Child Falls in Water, Breathing Restored

WEST, Miss.–A young child fell in some water Saurday afternoon near West. The child was reported to have been without a oxygen for a period of time, which was not clear.

The call came in to Attala County deputies and ambulance poersonnel just after 3:45 p.m.

They responded to the residence, which was on Attala Rd. 3232.

Someone on the scene was able to get the girl breathing again, the child having “thrown up” a lot of the water ingested.

The girl was responding and alert a few minutes later.

She was taken to Children’s of Mississippi.