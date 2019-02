Before the Whippets take the baseball diamond, you can hear a preview of the week’s games during the Servpro Coaches Show.

This week Whippet Head Coach Jonathan Jones recaps the two games played this week and reminds fans why the teams looks for “Bricks” during each game.

The Servpro Coaches Show airs on Breezy 101 Thursdays at 7:35 am and 3:35 pm.

The show is also available here Breezynews.com and the Boswell Media YouTube channel Thursdays following “Good Morning Kosciusko.”