Audio: Cockroft addresses sewage lagoon smell during “Minute with the Mayor”

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft stopped by the Breezy 101 studio Wednesday morning for first Minute with the Mayor of 2020.

This week, Cockroft addresses the ongoing issues with the sewage lagoon and announces the date of a special election.

Minute with the Mayor airs on Breezy 101 during “Good Morning Kosciusko” the day following each meeting of the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen.

The segment is also available at Breezynews.com and the Boswell Media YouTube channel Wednesdays following “Good Morning Kosciusko.”