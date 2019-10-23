Home » Blog » Audio: Katherine Ellard talks Holmes CC Homecoming on Breezy 101

Audio: Katherine Ellard talks Holmes CC Homecoming on Breezy 101

PinterestLinkedin
Posted on

Holmes Community College Coordinator of Alumni Affairs Katherine Ellard spoke to Breezy 101’s Breck Riley this morning about the busy day of Homecoming activities planned on the Goodman Campus for Thursday, Oct. 24.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. * Denotes required fields.

Note: All comments are held for moderation before being posted.

*