Kosciusko members of the 10U Thunder Baseball team visited Breezy 101 Wednesday to tell listeners about winning the AAA USSSA World Series last week in Orange Beach, AL.

Members of the team are: Austin Horne, Jackson Schuler, Braydon Rigby, Aidan Howard, Rece Atkinson, Bradley Goss, Brooks Kuhn, Cody Polson, Jones Roberson, James Dalton Cummins and Hayes Tyler.

Coaches: Shea Schuler, Robby Horne, Roy Cummins