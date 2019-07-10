Home » Blog » Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff: Holmes Community College (audio)

This week on the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff: Breck Riley catches up with “The Voice of the Bulldogs” Josh West to discuss Holmes Community College football.

2019 Holmes Community College Bulldogs Schedule:
  • Aug. 29 – at Copiah-Lincoln
  • Sept. 5 – vs Jones County
  • Sept. 12 – vs Mississippi Gulf Coast
  • Sept. 19 – at Northeast Mississippi
  • Sept. 26 – vs Northwest Mississippi
  • Oct. 3 – at Itawamba
  • Oct. 10 – vs East Mississippi
  • Oct. 29 – at Mississippi Delta
  • Oct. 24 – vs Coahoma

