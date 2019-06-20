Home » Blog » Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff: Kosciusko Whippets (audio)

Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff: Kosciusko Whippets (audio)

This week on the Boswell Media Sports Countdown to Kickoff: Kosciusko head football coach Kelly Causey joins host Breck Riley to speak about the Whippets’ summer workouts, a change in offense, and the 2019 schedule.

2019 Kosciusko Whippets Football Schedule: 
  • Aug. 22 – vs Yazoo County
  • Aug. 30 – at Newton County
  • Sept. 6 – vs Winona
  • Sept. 13  – at Grenada
  • Sept. 20 – at Choctaw County
  • Sept. 27 – OPEN
  • Oct. 4 – at Choctaw Central
  • Oct. 11 – vs West Lauderdale
  • Oct. 18 – at Leake Central
  • Oct. 25 – vs NE Lauderdale
  • Nov. 1 – vs Louisville

