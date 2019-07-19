Breezy 101 End of Summer Beach Body Getaway

Breezy 101 wants to send you on the End of summer Beach Body Getaway.

Beginning Monday, July 22, listen to “Good Morning Kosciusko” on Breezy 101 every morning from 6:00 am – 9:00 am.

Whenever you hear the song “Beach Body,” the new hit from 2018 Boswell Media Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Derek Nortsworthy, call in for your chance to qualify for a trip for four to Blue Bayou Waterpark in Baton Rouge, LA and a two-night stay at the nearby Home2 Suites by Hilton.

A qualifier will be chosen each hour of the morning show Monday – Friday.

The winner will be announced on air during the 8:00 hour Friday, July 26.

It’s the End of Summer Beach Body Getaway from Breezy 101.

Contest line: 662-289-1011