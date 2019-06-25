Lolly Dude announced as new morning host on Kicks 96.7 (audio)

The one and only Lolly Dude has returned to Boswell Media.

The Dude has returned to Mississippi to host “The Main Event” morning show on Kicks 96.7 weekday mornings from 6:00 – 9:00.

Lolly Dude first worked for Boswell Media in the 1990s as morning host on WBKJ – Kicking K105 and play-by-play Voice of the Kosciusko Whippets.

He joined Breck Riley Tuesday morning to talk about his new show and to relive the the day’s of Lolly Dude’s pizza, wrestling, and Kosciusko Whippets football.