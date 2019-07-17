Minute with the Mayor: July 17 (audio)

Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft stopped by the Breezy 101 studio Wednesday morning for Minute with the Mayor.

This week the mayor addresses several unclean properties and discusses the a appointment of a new member to the Kosciusko School Board.

