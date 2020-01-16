Photo: Melissa and Breck speak at Career Tech Center

Boswell Media General Manager Melissa Boswell Townsend and “Good Morning Kosciusko” host/News Director Breck Riley spoke to students Thursday morning at the Kosciusko Attala Career Tech Center.

The duo spoke to students in the Digital Media class about how to tell a compelling story using video and audio.

Students in the Digital Media class learn the basics of several different audio and video editing programs such Logic Pro, Final Cut Pro, and Photoshop.

The class also has a green screen that can be used for for pictures or videos.

Students interested in the Digital Media class can call the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center at 662-289-2689.