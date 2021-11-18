Home » Good Morning Kosciusko » Send “The BreckFast Show” your Letters to Santa

Send “The BreckFast Show” your Letters to Santa

Posted on

“The BreckFast Show” and host Breck Riley want to know what you want from Santa this holiday season by reading your letters to Santa.

You can send in your letters to Santa via email, text message, Facebook, Twitter, or by sending a picture/screenshot of the letter.

Christmas wish lists will be read on air during “The BreckFast Show” on Breezy 101 throughout the holiday season.

