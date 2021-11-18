Send “The BreckFast Show” your Letters to Santa

“The BreckFast Show” and host Breck Riley want to know what you want from Santa this holiday season by reading your letters to Santa.
You can send in your letters to Santa via email, text message, Facebook, Twitter, or by sending a picture/screenshot of the letter.
Christmas wish lists will be read on air during “The BreckFast Show” on Breezy 101 throughout the holiday season.
Links:
- Email: [email protected]
- Facebook: Breezy 101
- Twitter: @BreezyNews
- Instagram: @Breezy101.1
- Text Message: 662-289-1011