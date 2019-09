Before the Whippets take the field Friday night, you can hear a preview of the game during the Servpro Coaches Show.

This week, Kosciusko Whippets head coach Kelly Causey talks about QB Ethan Wood’s record setting performance and previews the upcoming game with Grenada.

The Servpro Coaches Show airs on Breezy 101 Thursdays at 7:35 am and 3:35 pm.

The show is also available here Breezynews.com and the Boswell Media YouTube channel Thursdays following “Good Morning Kosciusko.”