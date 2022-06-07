Dates and times set for Ole Miss vs Southern Miss Super Regional

Dates and times have been set for the baseball showdown between Ole Miss and Southern Miss.

The in-state rivals will square off this weekend in the Hattiesburg Super Regional, part of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Game 1 is set for Saturday, June 11 at 3:00 pm and game 2 is Sunday, June 12 at 3:00 pm.

If a game 3 is need, it would be Monday, June 13 with the time to be determined.

The games will be televised on ESPNU (Game 1), with a possibility of Game 2 airing on ESPNU or ESPN2.

The teams have met twice in the 2022 season, with the teams splitting wins.

USM won the first meeting 10-7 in an April 5 game played at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

Ole Miss won the second meeting 4-1 in Hattiesburg on May 11.