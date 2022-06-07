HomeSportsDates and times set for Ole Miss vs Southern Miss Super Regional

Dates and times set for Ole Miss vs Southern Miss Super Regional

Dates and times have been set for the baseball showdown between Ole Miss and Southern Miss.

The in-state rivals will square off this weekend in the Hattiesburg Super Regional, part of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Game 1 is set for Saturday, June 11 at 3:00 pm and game 2 is Sunday, June 12 at 3:00 pm.

If a game 3 is need, it would be Monday, June 13 with the time to be determined.

The games will be televised on ESPNU (Game 1), with a possibility of Game 2 airing on ESPNU or ESPN2.

The teams have met twice in the 2022 season, with the teams splitting wins.

USM won the first meeting 10-7 in an April 5 game played at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

Ole Miss won the second meeting 4-1 in Hattiesburg on May 11.

Hattiesburg Super Regional Schdeule
Game 1 – Saturday, June 11, 3 p.m. CT (ESPNU)
Game 2 – Sunday, June 12, 3 p.m. CT (ESPN2 or ESPNU)
Game 3 – Monday, June 13, TBD (TBD)*

