HomeAttalaFrom the Boswell Media Sports vault: August 2003 interview with KHS coach John Perry

From the Boswell Media Sports vault: August 2003 interview with KHS coach John Perry

by

With community colleges across the state of Mississippi releasing their fall football schedules today, June 1 has become the unofficial start of the Countdown to Kickoff.

In that spirit, we dug through the Boswell Media Sports archives to bring you an interview with a former Kosciusko Whippets football coach.

John Perry became head coach of the Whippets in the spring of 2003.

He sat down for his first interview with Boswell Media Sports on Aug. 1 of that year, ahead of what would be a historic season for the Whippets.

With Perry at the helm, the team went from a 2-8 record in 2002 to 9-3 in 2003, finishing in a 3-way tie with Pearl and Louisville for first place in the division.

Listen to the complete interview below and look out for more Boswell Media Sports From the Vault this summer as we prepare for the 2022 football season.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Former Whippets baseball/football coach to be inducted into MS Association of Coaches Hall of Fame

Little Whippet Cheer camp location change

Audio: Whippets softball coach Tony Terry post-game interview

Audio: Coach Tony Terry discusses Whippets softball Game 2 win over West Lauderdale

Audio: Coach Tony Terry on Whippets Game 1 win over West Lauderdale

KHS releases guidelines for graduation