Holmes Bulldogs Upset Coahoma Tigers 28-21

The Holmes Community College Bulldogs traveled to Clarksdale today to play the number 15 Nationally ranked undefeated Tigers of Coahoma Community College during their homecoming and came away with an overtime victory of 28-21. The Bulldogs entered the game 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the North Division while the Tigers entered 3-0 on the season. At halftime the Bulldogs were trailing the Tigers 14-7 but tied the game in the third quarter. The Bulldogs took the lead in the fourth quarter by 7 points but the Tigers came back late in the quarter and tied the game at 21-21 were the scoring remained as time expired. The Holmes Bulldogs received the ball first in overtime and scored a touchdown and then prevented the Tigers from scoring during their possession giving the Bulldogs a 28-21 victory. Reid Pulliam was named the Sullivan’s Drugs and Gifts player of the game. Next week is homecoming week for the Bulldogs and their football opponent will be Northeast Community College. Location and time of the Thursday night game to be announced. Breezy 101 will broadcast the game including the pregame show 30 minutes before kickoff.