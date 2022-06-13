HomeSportsOle Miss blanks S Miss 5-0, makes CWS for 1st time since ’14

Ole Miss blanks S Miss 5-0, makes CWS for 1st time since ’14

Hunter Elliott struck out 10 in 7 1/3 shutout inniings, Jacob Gonzalez drove in the first run with an infield hit and Mississippi won the Hattiesburg Super Regional with a 5-0 victory over No. 11 overall seed Southern Mississippi to advance to the College World Series.

Ole Miss (37-22) didn’t allow a run in sweeping Southern Miss (47-19), beating the Golden Eagles 10-0 on Saturday.

The Rebels, who will appear in their sixth CWS, and first since 2014.

Elliott (4-2) allowed just three hits — all singles.

He threw 97 pitches, 69 for strikes.

Josh Mallitz allowed only a walk in retiring the final five batters. (AP)

