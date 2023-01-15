HomeLeakeA Reckless Driver, Assault and a Vehicle Fire in Leake

A Reckless Driver, Assault and a Vehicle Fire in Leake

by

Saturday 1/15/23

 

1:21 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to the report of a reckless driver on Hwy, 25 N.

3:32 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked on the report of a breaking and entering of a trailer on Crane Road.

4:13 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to the report of an assault that occurred in the vehicle on Estes Mill Road.

5:08 a.m. – Carthage Police were sent to a vehicle accident with no injuries on Hwy 16.

10:20 p.m. – Madden Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Madden Road.

10:43 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a reported body in a ditch on Hwy 35. It turned out to be a false alarm.

 

 

