aggravated assault and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Anthony A Manson, 30, 948 James H Meredith, Kosciusko, hold, commercial burglary, Kosciusko PD

Melvin C Nash, 43, 725 Gilliland Street, Kosciusko, no insurance, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, driving with a suspended license, MHP

Kanesha R Phillips, 27, 231 Turner Street, Kosciusko, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

Kimberly R Rickman, 38, 5390 Hwy 15, Louisville, warrant, Carthage PD

Rico Ward, 39, 390 N Woods Road, Carthage, driving with a suspended license, window tint law, improper equipment, no insurance, hold, Carthage PD

Danielle N Biggart, 28, 14786 Hwy 35 North, Kosciusko, warrant, hold for probation violation, Kosciusko PD

Quantavia D Bolton, 24, 125 Cannonade Street Apt 3E, Kosciusko, no insurance, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD

Brandon D Chamblee, 33, 1243 Mowdy Road, Walnut Grove, warrant, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Darin R Cotton, 24, 300 South Valley Apt B16, Kosciusko, aggravated assault with deadly weapon, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Christopher C Dorman, 24,2433 Why 16 E, Carthage, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic violence, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)