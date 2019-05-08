aggravated assault, burglary and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

Joshua Moore, 29, 2700 Attala Road 4163 Road, Sallis, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated assault, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Sylvester Washington, 25, 260 Massey Circle, Carthage, animal cruelty, no drivers license, possession of marijuana, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept./Carthage PD

Cody R Burns, 23, 2233 Attala Road 3026, Kosciusko, disturbance of a family, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Robert T Norwood, 47, 2067 Attala Road 3987, Kosciusko, public drunk, Kosciusko PD

Wesley M Stancill, 26, 1792 Ealy Road, Lena, burglary, B&E occupied dwelling, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Larry J Patrick, 58, 2927 Attala Road 1115, Kosciusko, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Christopher J Smith, 21, 1780 Graves Road, North Cross, GA, warrants, Carthage PD

Christina Cain-Harmon, 32, 12265 Hwy 14 W, Sallis, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Quincy C Smith, 29, 1066 Frog Level Lane, Philadelphia, malicious mischief, Carthage PD

Wilbert R Roundtree, 54, 2592 Attala Road 4037, Kosciusko, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal, no drivers license, Attala County Sheriff’s Dept.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)