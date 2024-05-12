Attala Deputies Asked to Assist in Leake Co. Chase

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss.–Leake County deputies arrested two people following a high-speed chase Friday night.

The chase began on Hwy. 35 north, near Singleton Rd., at 11:26 p.m. A deputy radioed in that he was chasing a Black Dodge Challenger. He did not say why the chase started.

About two minutes later the deputy reported that speeds had reached 124 mph, and that the Challenger was passing in no passing zones, but that traffic was light. Other deputies joined the pursuit.

Anticipating the chase would continue, he asked that Attala County deputies be notified. Attala County deputies were on their way to assist in stopping the car when the chase ended still in Leake County, on Hwy. 35 near Ridge Rd.

Deputies reported back that two people were in custody. It was unclear what charges the two would face besides charges related to the chase.