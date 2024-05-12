HomeLeakeAttala Deputies Asked to Assist in Leake Co. Chase

Attala Deputies Asked to Assist in Leake Co. Chase

by
SHARE NOW

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss.–Leake County deputies arrested two people following a high-speed chase Friday night.

The chase began on Hwy. 35 north, near Singleton Rd., at 11:26 p.m. A deputy radioed in that he was chasing a Black Dodge Challenger. He did not say why the chase started.

About two minutes later the deputy reported that speeds had reached 124 mph, and that the Challenger was passing in no passing zones, but that traffic was light. Other deputies joined the pursuit.

Anticipating the chase would continue, he asked that Attala County deputies be notified.  Attala County deputies were on  their way to assist in stopping the car when the chase ended still in Leake County, on Hwy. 35 near Ridge Rd.

Deputies reported back that two people were in custody. It was unclear what charges the two would face besides charges related to the chase.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

A Stolen Firearm and Child Endangerment Arrests in Attala and Leake

Aggravated Assault, Domestic Violence, and Multiple Felony Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala

Storms Cause Damage, Lightning Strike May Have Caused Leake Co. Fire

Felony Tampering with a Witness and Felony Receiving Stolen Property in Attala and Leake Arrests

Three Saved from Drowning in Pearl River by Leake Correctional Fireman and Leake Deputy

Felony Obstruction, Felony Forgery, Felony Fleeing or Eluding, and Contraband in Prison in Leake and Attala Arrests