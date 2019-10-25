burglary, assault and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Robert M Beckham, 30, 550 Rice Creek Road, Carthage, possession of drug paraphernalia, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Allen J Collins, 59, 201 Chipley Road, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, Carthage PD

Darren D Gray, 28, 3355 Harmony Road, Carthage, burglary of a dwelling house, possession of a stolen firearm, warrant, Carthage PD

Eric A Holifield, 39, 615 North Saint Matthew Street, Carthage, domestic violence – aggravated assault, Carthage PD

Phillip J Kelly, 41, 241 Valley Street, Lena, domestic violence – simple assault, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Drucilla M McKee, 27, 121 Rawson Lane, Forest, possession of drug paraphernalia, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Cecilia Nichols, 62, 1233 Hwy 25N, Carthage, shoplifting, Carthage PD

Alvin L Rush, 24, 15215 Hwy 39 N, DeKalb, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, MHP

Thomas T Skinner, 31, 233 Hume Street, West, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, improper equipment, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

David L Ursy, 41, 4560 Laurel Hill Road, Carthage, careless driving, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)