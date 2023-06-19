CEPA Monday Outage Update

Date: June 19, 2023

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Central Electric Continues Restoration Efforts

More severe storms came through our service area last night, increasing the number of

outages. As of this morning, there were 7,724 members without electricity. We are extremely

grateful to our members for their patience and understanding during this daily severe weather

we are experiencing.

Central Electric personnel and additional linemen from three electric cooperatives in

Mississippi continue to work today.

As of 4:00 p.m., Central Electric Power Association has 421 members without electric

service.

To report an outage, please visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an Outage or call

(601) 267-3043.

Crews will continue to work as quickly and safely as possible until all power has been

restored to our members.

Please visit www.centralepa.com or tune in to your local radio station for outage information.

Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area in

central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and Scott

counties