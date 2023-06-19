Date: June 19, 2023
Time: 4:00 p.m.
Central Electric Continues Restoration Efforts
More severe storms came through our service area last night, increasing the number of
outages. As of this morning, there were 7,724 members without electricity. We are extremely
grateful to our members for their patience and understanding during this daily severe weather
we are experiencing.
Central Electric personnel and additional linemen from three electric cooperatives in
Mississippi continue to work today.
As of 4:00 p.m., Central Electric Power Association has 421 members without electric
service.
To report an outage, please visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an Outage or call
(601) 267-3043.
Crews will continue to work as quickly and safely as possible until all power has been
restored to our members.
Please visit www.centralepa.com or tune in to your local radio station for outage information.
Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area in
central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and Scott
counties
CEPA Monday Outage Update
