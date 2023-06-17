CEPA Saturday Outage Update

Date: June 17, 2023

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Central Electric Continues Restoration Efforts

Central Electric continues restoration efforts following the severe weather event that affected

our service area. Significant progress has been made today.

Crews continue to work in each district to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

Additional outside assistance has arrived today from Natchez Trace Electric Power

Association.

As of 4:00 p.m., Central Electric Power Association has 1,423 members without electric

service.

To report an outage, please visit www.centralepa.com and click on Report an Outage or call

(601) 267-3043.

As a safety reminder, please stay away from downed power lines. We ask for your patience

during this time as we work to restore power to our members.

Please visit www.centralepa.com or tune in to your local radio station for outage information.

Central Electric Power Association serves over 36,000 accounts in a seven-county area in

central Mississippi, including Attala, Kemper, Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Rankin and Scott

counties.