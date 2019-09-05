DUI, aggravated assault and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Jessica D Adcock, 39, 115 Montgomery Lane, Carrollton, careless driving, suspended license, Kosciusko PD

Jarvis W Eichelberger, 31, 420 Baremore Street, Louisville, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, driving on the wrong side of the road, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, Kosciusko PD

April D Howell, 37, 308 Blanche Street, Carthage, warrant, aggravated domestic violence, Carthage PD

Michael L Steinkuehler, 50, 2760 Attala Road 1154, Kosciusko, aggravated assault, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Shanice R Brown, 20, 241 Honeysuckle Road, Carthage, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, Carthage PD

Darren D Gray, 28, 3355 Harmony Road, Carthage, domestic violence – simple assault, no insurance, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD

Jasmine R Jenkins, 29, 4869 Attala Road 4116, Sallis, speeding on local highways, no insurance, driving with a suspended license, Kosciusko PD

Steven R Mobbs, 27, 960 Daugherty Road, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, no proof of insurance, MHP

Jerry T Sylvester, 48, 52 Stokes Road, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD

Travis M Young, 34, 3768 Conway Road, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, driving with a suspended license, careless driving, open container

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)