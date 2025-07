A kitchen fire broke out at a home on Hwy 12 W near the Holmes County line around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2025.

Attala County Fire Department, along with Sallis and Carmack Volunteers, responded to find smoke coming from the residence.

Firefighters quickly contained the blaze, which caused significant damage to the kitchen. The rest of the home remains livable.

The fire was caused by a stove that was left on after cooking.