meth, DUI and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Eric W Stanley, 29, 4231 Summit Ave, Jackson, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st other substance, possession of marijuana, careless driving, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Edison R Wilson, 30, 107 Issac Lane, Philadelphia, public drunk, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Willie E Carr, 63, 2061 Dunsun Park Lot 53, Ponchtoula, LA, public drunk, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Joshua L Jones, 33, 3260 Coosa Road, Carthage, failure to register as a sex offender, Leake Col Sheriff’s Dept.

Keon A Price, 21, 60 South East Depot Street, Durant, domestic violence – simple assault, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

James Taylor, 43, 791 Holly Bush Road, Brandon, possession of meth, trespassing, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Decquinn K Bounds, 23, 43 Dean Drive, Louisville, warrant, Carthage PD

Jacqueline Dickerson, 33, 8926 Attala Road 3022, Kosciusko, driving with a suspended license, improper turn, improper equipment, hold, Kosciusko PD

Mickey Harrell, 59, 2346 Goshen Road, Carthage, possession of meth, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Chad D Johnson, 29, 26 Russell Road, Walnut Grove, FTA warrant (cash), Walnut Grove PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)