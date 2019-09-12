possession and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Traci A Hammett, 41, 1744 Cooper Road, Carthage, disorderly conduct, failure to comply, MHP

Lisa L Newman, 20, no address, petit larceny, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Stacey R Boatman, 38, 11434 Hwy 14, Sallis, shoplifting, Kosciusko PD

George Evans, 48, 5991 Attala Road 4045, Sallis, warrant, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Travis Hooker, 34, 185 Olivia Lane, Lexington, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, no tag, Carthage PD

William A Mathis, 28, 719 Hwy 19S, Kosciusko, domestic violence – 3rd offense, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Seth Starns, 45, 105 Saw Grass, Starkville, possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of plate, nonrecreational hauling, Natchez Trace Park Rangers

Dustin D White, 36, 1501 North Jordan, Carthage, possession of paraphernalia, possession of meth, Carthage PD

Robin L Cook-Landrum, 42, 2348 Attala Road 3121, Vaiden, uttering forgery, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

DeWayne Edmond, 53, 3698 Hwy 500, Lena, public drunk, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)